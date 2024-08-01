California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,044 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded up $10.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,463,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,338. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

