California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,904 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $40,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PHM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.99.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.