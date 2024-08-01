California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,455 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Western Digital worth $33,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after purchasing an additional 981,527 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,260,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 12,874,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

