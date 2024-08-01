Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 698,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 423,451 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 257.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

CAH stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 3,007,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,824. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

