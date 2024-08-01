Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,059. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

