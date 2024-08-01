CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE CIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

