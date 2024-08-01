Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.
Centerspace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,448. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
