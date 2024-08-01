Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,448. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

