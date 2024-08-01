Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Pacific Investment Management Sells 46,959 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,032 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 374,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

