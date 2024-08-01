Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Pacific Investment Management Sells 46,959 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $79,360.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CCO opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
