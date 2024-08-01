Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.86

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 254549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $245,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,471.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $417,624.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $245,726.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,443 shares of company stock worth $3,813,382 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

