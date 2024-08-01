Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 262,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,856. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNTX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

