Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Context Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 262,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,856. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.30.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
