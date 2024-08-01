Contrasting Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) and Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A $2.78 5.39

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SVB Financial Group and Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers. The company also provides cash management and trade finance services, securities safekeeping, currency products and derivatives, corporate loans, and leasing and factoring services. Further, it is also involved in financing large investment projects; issuing non-treasury securities; and providing investing and brokerage services, interbank transactions, and derivatives and debt securities transactions, as well as engages in the real estate development and management activities. In addition, the company offers investment and pension fund management; transfer agent; life, other personal, and property insurance; financial; lending; and IT specialist outsourcing and business support services, as well as car fleet management and debt collection services. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

