Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,355. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,832.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766 over the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

