Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,211. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

