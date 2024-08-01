Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Posts Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09, Briefing.com reports. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC stock traded down $84.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.95. The company had a trading volume of 195,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,996. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.91.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.67.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.