Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.2 %

CWK traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 2,483,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

