CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.03 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

