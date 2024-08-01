DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00082591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008769 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.