Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned approximately 1.02% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DEMZ traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

