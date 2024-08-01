DigiByte Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $115.36 million and $7.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00621343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00105885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.75 or 0.00239912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00042339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00072537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,164,200,023 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.