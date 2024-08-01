Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.80

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.80 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.54). Diversified Gas & Oil shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,092,649 shares.

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company has a market cap of £854.91 million and a PE ratio of -48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.80.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

