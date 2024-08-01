DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.65

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 536404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 1,062.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.