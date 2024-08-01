Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang Sells 1,940 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Doximity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Doximity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.