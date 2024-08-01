Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,129 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 565.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 147.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 8.5 %

VRSK stock traded down $24.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 700,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,326. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

