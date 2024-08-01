Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,906 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 154.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.85. 635,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,871. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

