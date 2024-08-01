Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $284.60

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.60 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.66). Ei Group plc (EIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.66), with a volume of 27,174 shares.

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

About Ei Group plc (EIG.L)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

