Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.08. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

