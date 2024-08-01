Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $19.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

