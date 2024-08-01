Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Hits $24.07 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $24.07 or 0.00037221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $790.52 million and $134.13 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,840,256 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.