Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $810.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.950-8.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.49. 1,687,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

