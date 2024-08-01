First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells $989,748.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 112,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

