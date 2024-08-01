First Business Financial Services’ (FBIZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $381.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.