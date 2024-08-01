First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

