First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $24.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.