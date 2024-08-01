First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.