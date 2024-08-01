First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,003,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 1,784,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

Shares of First Mining Gold stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Wednesday. 468,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,807. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

