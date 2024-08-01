Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Zacks reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 287,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIC

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.