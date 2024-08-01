Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, Zacks reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
Flushing Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 287,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Flushing Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
