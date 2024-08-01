Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.29. 693,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,709. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average is $150.02.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.