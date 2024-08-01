Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $505.58 and last traded at $502.61, with a volume of 269620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.84.

The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

