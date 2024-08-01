Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Scotiabank

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.74.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $155.66 on Monday. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.81.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Generac by 66.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 55,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.