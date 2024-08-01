Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE GENI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 2,060,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

