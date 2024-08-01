GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 748,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GPRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 67.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.
Institutional Trading of GeoPark
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GeoPark by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
