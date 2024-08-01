Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,911 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 745,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter.

EMXC traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 8,074,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,425. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

