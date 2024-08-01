Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PNQI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 73,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,014. The company has a market cap of $756.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.