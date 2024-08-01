Global Financial Private Client LLC Invests $26,000 in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 255,595 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Finward Bancorp Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

