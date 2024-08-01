Global Financial Private Client LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.06. 359,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,872. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

