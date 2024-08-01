GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.92.

GDDY opened at $145.46 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,206. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

