Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 132,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062. The firm has a market cap of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

