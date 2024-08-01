Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,697. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
