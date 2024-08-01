Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,697. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

