Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

