IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 968,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. CIBC boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

