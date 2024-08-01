IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.02. The company had a trading volume of 566,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.53.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.